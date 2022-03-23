You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Prescribed Burn on Camp Edwards Wednesday

March 23, 2022

BOURNE – A prescribed burn is planned on Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod today. 

Massachusetts National Guard Natural Resources Program officials said that the burn will take place weather conditions permitting.

Officials said that the main objective of the prescribed burns are to promote native grassland habitat and also provide training for firefighters. 

Through the fire management program, officials said that it protects more than 37 species of plants and animals by duplicating the role of natural fires artificially. 

More information on the Massachusetts National Guards Environmental & Readiness Center can be found on their website here.

