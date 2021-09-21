Prescribed Burn Planned for Camp Edwards

BOURNE – A prescribed burn is scheduled to take place Tuesday on Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod, weather permitting.

The Massachusetts National Guard’s Natural Resource Program said that the prescribed burns are meant to mimic the ecological benefits of natural fires, providing firefighter training while also reducing wildland fuel hazards and managing the pine barrens.

Officials from Camp Edwards said that the area is home to 37 state listed species of plant and animals that benefit from the prescribed burns.

More information on the Massachusetts National Guard’s Environmental And Readiness Center can be found on their website.