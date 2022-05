JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Prescribed burning will be carried out at Joint Base Cape Cod on Tuesday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 11.

Local first responders will be on hand at the Cape Cod Space Force Station to conduct the burnings, in accordance with state and federal guidelines. They’re mainly done in order to mitigate wildland fuel hazards and to manage ecological pine barrens.

The burnings will be done pending the weather.