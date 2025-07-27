Presenters for the Barnstable Regional Commissioners highlight economic trends, past and present

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE COUNTY – The Barnstable County Regional Commissioners recently received a trio of presentations discussing fiscal matters over recent years with a look toward the future.

Finance Director Carol Coppola presented the Commission with monetary trends from Fiscal Years 2015-2025, which indicated Barnstable County remains in a strong position in the short term, with strong reserves and consistent surpluses averaging $4.15 million annually.

Coppola warned however, of challenges on the horizon related to rising personnel costs, infrastructure needs, and long-term liabilities regarding issues such as PFAS remediation and pension obligations.

Register of Deeds Jack Meade presented a Fourth Quarter Revenue Report for Fiscal Year 2025, which showed declines in revenue deeds excise taxes that he attributed to a cooling housing market, which has been trending downward after a surge in Fiscal Year 2021.

The third presentation was made by Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki, who provided a regional economic outlook, showing a 10% population increase on the Cape since 2020, in part due to a growing base of remote workers.

Niedzwiecki noted that high housing costs continue to affect real estate mobility, and that strategic investments in housing, wastewater, and infrastructure are crucial for long-term regional health.

Regarding housing, the Commissioners during this period approved a contract amendment with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services to support over $800,000 in funding for housing and supportive services through the Youth & Young Adult Homelessness program.

“We’re in good shape now, but there’ a train coming down the track,” said Commissioner Chair Ron Bergstrom. “We need to start dealing with these long-term challenges, not in next year’s budget or the year after, but right now.”