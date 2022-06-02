You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Pressure Growing to Remove PFAS from Fast Food Wrappers

Pressure Growing to Remove PFAS from Fast Food Wrappers

June 2, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – Environmental and health groups are pushing dozens of fast food companies, supermarkets chains, and other retail outlets to remove PFAS from their packaging.

Known as “forever chemicals” for their persistence in the environment, PFAS have been used for decades to prevent grease, water, and other liquids from soaking through wrappers, boxes, and bags.

Opponents of the practice argue that PFAS-treated packaging poses a danger to consumers as well as the environment, since the waste ends up as landfill, in compost, or incinerated where the chemicals can leach into groundwater or the soil. They contend there are safer alternatives.

By Michael Casey, Associated Press

