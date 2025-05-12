Previously-Dormant Cicadas Predicted To Make Plenty Of Noise On Cape

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials say parts of Cape Cod and Southeastern Massachusetts will experience a once-in-a-generation event this summer with the emergence of Brood XIV (14) periodical cicadas.

Scientists group these insects as “broods” and use Roman numerals to track them.

They are different from the cicadas that are heard every summer. These cicadas spent 17 years underground, and they emerge in huge numbers all at once.

Upper and Mid-Cape residents are likely to see the biggest cicada invasion.

The bugs can reach sound levels of up to 100 decibels, similar to a lawnmower.

Cicadas do not bite or sting, and are not poisonous to people or pets. They can damage young trees when females lay eggs.

Cape Codders are being discouraged from planting new trees until the cicadas are gone, and are also being advised that pesticides are not effective.