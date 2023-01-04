You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Healey Visits Cape Cod Prior to Inauguration to Distribute Food

Healey Visits Cape Cod Prior to Inauguration to Distribute Food

January 4, 2023

Attorney General Maura Healey

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey visited South Yarmouth on Tuesday, January for a food distribution event prior to her inauguration on Thursday, January 5.

The Democrat joined the Family Table Collaborative to package and hand out more than 500 meals and bags of produce. It was a part of a series of events across the Commonwealth leading up to Healey taking the oath of office.

The Family Table Collaborative offers fresh and healthy meals to residents in need across the region, along with educational resources and long-term health improvements. Officials with the organization added that food insecurity was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

To learn more, visit the Family Table Collaborative’s website by clicking here.

