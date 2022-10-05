Pro Baseball Stars Lead 2022 Cape League Hall of Fame Class

WEST YARMOUTH – Current and former professional baseball stars will headline the newest class of inductees to Cape Cod Baseball League Hall of Fame.

The six people inducted were praised by league officials for their contributions, performance, and commitment to baseball across the Cape.

The league’s induction announcement featured current Major League Baseball players Marcus Stroman, Ian Happ, and Justin Smoak. Former professionals Billy Wagner and Patrick Biondi were also elected to the hall.

Director of Broadcasting for the CCBL John Garner noted that Wagner’s case is an especially interesting one.

The retired left-handed pitcher, who has the sixth most saves in MLB history, could also soon be elected to enshrinement into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, after multiple years on that ballot.

“(Wagner) was the top vote-getter this past year who did not get in,” Garner said.

“Unless you’re a top 10 talent, it takes a while.”

Former executive for the CCBL Steven Wilson is also included in the class of 2022. His experience with the league spans more than 30 years.

“(Wilson) was the person that was our treasurer and really started a lot with our internet broadcasting,” Garner said.

The induction ceremony will be held on November 20 at the Wequassett Inn in Harwich.