You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Project Launched to Boost Cape Cod Housing Production, Environmental Preservation

Project Launched to Boost Cape Cod Housing Production, Environmental Preservation

May 11, 2022

HYANNIS – A program has been created by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod and Housing Assistance Corporation to bolster both environmental protection as well as affordable housing across the region.

The Grow Smart Cape Cod project aims to raise up conservation and housing interests in tandem, as opposed to having those interest conflict.

It will highlight spots across Cape Cod that are priorities for year-round housing for as many people as possible, while also emphasizing major natural resource areas, through geographic technology and other available data.

Additionally, the two organizations behind the project have made recommendations to towns across the Cape to further the development of accessible housing and environmental stewardship.

Those recommendations include more investments in infrastructure for wastewater and a more streamlined approach to developing multi-family affordable housing.

Forums outlining the Grow Smart Cape Cod website, which can be found by clicking here, will be held on May 31 at 4 p.m. and on June 21 at 10 a.m. To register for those events, visit HAC’s website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 