Project Launched to Boost Cape Cod Housing Production, Environmental Preservation

HYANNIS – A program has been created by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod and Housing Assistance Corporation to bolster both environmental protection as well as affordable housing across the region.

The Grow Smart Cape Cod project aims to raise up conservation and housing interests in tandem, as opposed to having those interest conflict.

It will highlight spots across Cape Cod that are priorities for year-round housing for as many people as possible, while also emphasizing major natural resource areas, through geographic technology and other available data.

Additionally, the two organizations behind the project have made recommendations to towns across the Cape to further the development of accessible housing and environmental stewardship.

Those recommendations include more investments in infrastructure for wastewater and a more streamlined approach to developing multi-family affordable housing.

Forums outlining the Grow Smart Cape Cod website, which can be found by clicking here, will be held on May 31 at 4 p.m. and on June 21 at 10 a.m. To register for those events, visit HAC’s website.