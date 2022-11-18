Proponents of Ballot Question One Share What Comes Next

HYANNIS – Question One on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot, an amendment of the state constitution increasing taxes of an additional four percent for income over $1 million, was recently approved by voters.

Advocates for the proposition praised the outcome, even as Communications Director for the Yes on One Campaign Andrew Farnitano recognized the divisiveness behind the question.

“We always knew it would be close,” Farnitano said. “We’re making a permanent change to the state tax system.”

Farnitano said he was excited at what the amendment would contribute to the Commonwealth.

“A lot of people have been working a very long time to see better schools and safer roads across the state and with this amendment passed, we’re one step closer to making those positive changes,” Farnitano said.

The question passed with 52% approval from voters and will take effect in January 2023.

By Zac Iven CapeCod.Com News Center