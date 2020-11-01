“Protect The Results” Protests Could Be Held Post-Election

HYANNIS – Should the results of this year’s presidential election be rejected or discredited by either candidate, residents of Cape Cod could be protesting in order to preserve the validity of the votes.

“Protect The Results” protests could occur at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, in Hyannis and Falmouth.

Residents such as Sandy Faiman-Silva with the Coalition of Social Justice and Vice Chair of Indivisible Massachusetts Laurie Veninger are concerned that election counts could be put into question.

National organizers will assess comments made by President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Election Day, along with other key figures and officials, to see if protests have to be mobilized.

Veninger explained that she and others are “standing at the ready to defend our democracy.”

Even with these contingency plans calling for every vote to be counted in place, Faiman-Silva urged residents to continue to make their voices heard this election season.

“Before the protests, we hope that people will continue to vote and that they will not allow anything to deter them from voting,” Faiman-Silva said.

If the protests occur, Veninger stressed that they would be non-partisan and, most of all, peaceful.

“Everybody in our country,” Veninger said, “no matter your party, ought to be concerned with protecting democracy and protecting the vote.”

The Hyannis protest would occur at the rotary by the Barnstable Municipal Airport, and the Falmouth protest would take place at the Village Green.