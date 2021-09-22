Provincetown Seeking Public Input on New Police Station Design

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is asking members of the public to vote on their preferred design option for the new police station.

The new design option is the result of the building committee’s efforts that began in 2019, which includes reworking the project with architectural experts based on resident feedback.

The vote will see if the public prefers the updated 2021 design or the original 2019 design for the replacement of the 46 year old station.

Feedback from the vote will be used by the committee to move forward on the full design, construction and procurement process, town officials said.

An article is planned for the Spring Town Meeting to ask voters to approve funding for the new station’s construction.

Town Manager Alex Morse pledged that he would have updated and accurate figures for voters to consider in order to be as transparent as possible about the project costs.

A 2019 estimate put the costs of the project at a total of $12.5 million.

Residents may cast their vote on the town’s website here, where they may also watch two videos on the current state of the police station as well as the 2021 new build proposal.