Provincetown Gets Funding for Housing Project Sidewalks

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown has received a $395,000 state grant for public sidewalks around its Jerome Smith Road housing project.

The funds will be used to design and construct roughly 1,200 linear feet of public sidewalks that will connect the affordable housing project to the nearby neighborhood.

Town officials said the sidewalks will also connect the buildings to the downtown employment center, schools, grocery stores, shops, and restaurants.

“The creation of 65 new affordable units is an exciting and necessary addition to our community,” Town Manager Alex Morse said.

“This grant from the Commonwealth will help ensure that those living in these new homes have a safe and accessible connection to the surrounding streets and sidewalks and all that Provincetown has to offer,” Morse said.

The funds are part of the MassWorks Infrastructure Program and were awarded through the state’s Community One Stop for Growth application portal.

The development at 3 Jerome Smith Road will provide rental housing for households earning 30% of area median income (AMI), 60% AMI, workforce households of 80%, and a few market rate units.

