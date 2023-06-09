You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Begins July 4 Parade Planning

June 9, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials have begun planning their annual Independence Day parade, and they’re looking for people interested in joining the celebration.

Local businesses, organizations, and residents who want to take part in the parade are advised to reach out to the town’s Recreation Department by clicking here. Participation is free, while applications are being accepted through June 24.

The parade will start at the Harbor Hotel at 11 a.m. before proceeding down Commercial Street and wrapping up at the corner of Franklin Street.

