Provincetown Carnival Parade Planners Seeking Volunteers

PROVINCETOWN – Planners of the annual Provincetown Carnival parade are seeking help from volunteers.

The Provincetown Business Guild (PBG), the producers of the August 18 parade, are looking for people to assist along the route.

The 44th edition of the Carnival parade will begin at the Harbor Hotel before moving down Commercial Street and wrapping up at the Coast Guard Station.

It will be the first parade to commemorate Carnival in Provincetown since 2019.

Those who would like to volunteer can visit the PBG’s website by clicking here, or they can email volunteers@ptown.org.

Carnival in Provincetown will run from August 13 through August 20.