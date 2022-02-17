You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Election Nomination Papers Now Available

Provincetown Election Nomination Papers Now Available

February 17, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – Nomination papers for the upcoming election in Provincetown are now available.

Registered voters will be eligible to be voted into various roles within the town government.

Two select board positions, two spots on the school committee, and seats on both the Board of Library Trustees and Charter Compliance Commission will be up for consideration on the May 10 ballot.

Nomination papers will be available from the Town Clerk’s office, which is located at Town Hall along Commercial Street, until noon on Friday, March 18. The deadline to file those papers will be Tuesday, March 22 at 5 p.m.

More information can be found on the town’s website.

