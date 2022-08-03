Provincetown In Need of Volunteers for Primary Elections

PROVINCETOWN – Volunteers are being sought by Provincetown officials for this year’s primary elections.

Registered Republicans are required to work at the polls on September 6 in order for votes to be processed. Those who are not registered with the Republican Party may also help, as shifts in the morning, afternoon, and evening will have to be filled out.

No experience working at polls is necessary to assist in the Provincetown primaries.

To learn more, visit the website of the Provincetown Town Clerk’s office by clicking here.