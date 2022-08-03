You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown In Need of Volunteers for Primary Elections

Provincetown In Need of Volunteers for Primary Elections

August 3, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – Volunteers are being sought by Provincetown officials for this year’s primary elections.

Registered Republicans are required to work at the polls on September 6 in order for votes to be processed. Those who are not registered with the Republican Party may also help, as shifts in the morning, afternoon, and evening will have to be filled out.

No experience working at polls is necessary to assist in the Provincetown primaries.

To learn more, visit the website of the Provincetown Town Clerk’s office by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 