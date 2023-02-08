Provincetown Issues Reminder: Check for Burst, Leaking Pipes

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials are reminding residents and property owners to check for pipes that may have burst or leaked following this past weekend’s cold snap.

The Provincetown Water Department is concerned that unoccupied and seasonal homes may be damaged, as the town has had higher than typical water flows for the winter season.

In turn, those who haven’t visited their Provincetown properties recently are recommended to do so and assess the situation.

If a pipe is frozen or leaking, residents should turn off the main water valve to minimize damage and flooding. Open flames should not be used to thaw frozen pipes. The town suggests using rags soaked in hot water or a hair dryer to do so.

