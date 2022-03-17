Provincetown Holding Police Station Info Sessions

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Building Committee is launching a website and planning numerous outreach events to educate and inform residents about a proposal to build a new police station ahead of a vote at the Town Meeting on April 4.

The interactive website which can be accessed by clicking here contains details related to the project and gives residents the opportunity to send in questions related to aspects such as site plans and costs associated with the project.

Outreach events will begin on Friday, March 18 at 9:00 am with a live appearance by Town Manager Alex Morse and Building Committee members Sheila McGuiness and Jeff Mulliken on Wake Up! In Provincetown morning show to discuss the new station, followed by a Town Meeting Community Forum at Town Hall on Monday, March 21 at 5:00 pm.

Events will continue in the leadup to the town vote until April 2 when outreach events will conclude with an open house at the Provincetown Police Station from 1 to 3 pm with McGuiness and Police Chief Jim Golden hosting a tour of the current station so that residents may ask questions and assess the current space.

A full list of events may be found on the new website.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter