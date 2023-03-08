Provincetown Library Hosting Weekly Health Clinics

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Health Department has announced that it will be hosting free weekly nutrition education and health screenings at the Provincetown Library every Wednesday from March 8 to June 21.

No registration is required for the events, which will offer blood pressure and glucose screenings, hypertension information, and wellness support from on-site nurses.

Residents and locals can attend the clinics on a walk-in basis from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Funding for the project comes through a Massachusetts Department of Agriculture Buy Local Grant given to Buy Fresh Buy Local Cape Cod, which will be providing healthy diet education and programing at each clinic.

The clinics are being held in collaboration with the Barnstable County Public Health Nursing Program and the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension.

