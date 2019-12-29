Provincetown Pilgrim Museum Hosting Champagne Reception

PROVINCETOWN – The Pilgrim Monument Provincetown Museum will be hosting a champagne reception at the monument as part of the annual Provincetown First Light celebration.

Dedicated in 1910, the monument commemorates the landing of the Mayflower in Provincetown 400 years ago in 1620.

Provincetown also marks the location where the Mayflower Compact was signed, guaranteeing the pilgrims would establish a government by the people.

Today, it is the tallest granite tower in the United States, at 252 feet and 116 steps.

The party will feature wine as well as champagne, oysters, hors d’oeuvre, and a view from the top of the Pilgrim Monument of the First Light Fireworks display and Provincetown Harbor.

The fireworks will be launched from MacMillan Pier around 5:30, but will be visible in multiple locations.

The champagne reception will be hosted today starting at 4 pm and running until 6 at the Pilgrim Monument.

Attendees must have a ticket, available through the museum online or at 508-487-1310. Tickets are $100.

All proceeds will benefit the Pilgrim Monument Provincetown Museum and Provincetown 400.

The Provincetown First Light celebration to ring in the New Year runs this weekend through January 2, and will feature multiple events over the next few days.