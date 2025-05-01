You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Prepares For Town Election

Provincetown Prepares For Town Election

May 1, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is preparing to hold its Annual Town Election at Town Hall on Tuesday, May 13, with early voting already taking place at the Town Clerk’s Office until Friday, May 9, 2025.

Open seats on Town committees include two seats on the Select Board, Two School Committee members, one Board of Library Trustee, and one Charter Compliance Commission member.

Town voters will also consider a pair of notable ballot questions.

Ballot Question 1 will consider a move to expand the town’s fire and EMS services and an increase in Police overtime through a $1,412,853 increase in real estate and personal property taxes.

The second ballot question will decide whether Provincetown will join other Cape Towns in urging the state capital to pursue increased action against Holtec International to cease gaseous discharges at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in violation of the Ocean Sanctuaries Act.

There will be no early voting on Saturdays or Sundays.

