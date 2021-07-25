Provincetown Reintroduces Mask Mandate as Cases Spike

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown health officials have determined to reinstate a mask mandate due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
At an emergency meeting, the Provincetown Board of Health approved a motion to implement an indoor mask mandate until it is deemed safe enough to downgrade it to an advisory.
Over 130 new cases related to Fourth of July celebrations in the town caused concern, partially due to the fact that many of those who tested positive had been vaccinated against the virus.
The Delta Variant of COVID-19 was said to be among the cases that were tested.
39 of the individuals from the Provincetown cluster are said to be residents of Barnstable County.
Those who are unvaccinated are encouraged to get vaccinated against the virus.