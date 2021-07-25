You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Reintroduces Mask Mandate as Cases Spike

Provincetown Reintroduces Mask Mandate as Cases Spike

July 25, 2021

 

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown health officials have determined to reinstate a mask mandate due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

At an emergency meeting, the Provincetown Board of Health approved a motion to implement an indoor mask mandate until it is deemed safe enough to downgrade it to an advisory.

Over 130 new cases related to Fourth of July celebrations in the town caused concern, partially due to the fact that many of those who tested positive had been vaccinated against the virus.

The Delta Variant of COVID-19 was said to be among the cases that were tested.

39 of the individuals from the Provincetown cluster are said to be residents of Barnstable County.

Those who are unvaccinated are encouraged to get vaccinated against the virus.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 