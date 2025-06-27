Provincetown releases Coastal Resilience Plan to protect the town’s people, economy & infrastructure

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

PROVINCETOWN – After over a year of drafting, Provincetown has released its Coastal Resilience Plan, a data-driven framework for protecting the town’s people, economy, and infrastructure from the effects of climate change in the coming decades while preserving the area’s unique cultural character.

Conceived and constructed through a cooperative effort between the Coastal Resilience Advisory Board, town staff, and concerned members of the community, the plan sets five clear goals: to preserve the towns character, enhance natural and economic assets, adapt to climate change impacts, reduce flood risks, and encourage community engagement.

Included strategies range from nature-based solutions, infrastructure upgrades, and policy changes and include road raising, dune restoration, zoning reform for housing, and a $2 million Army Corps project to improve tidal flow at Long Point Dike.

“This plan reflects not only sound science and policy, but also the values and voices of Provincetown,” said Melyssa Nickerson, Provincetown’s Director of Sustainability and Resilience.

“Together,” she said, “we’re taking bold, necessary steps to protect our town – its people, its character, and its future, and the Coastal Resilience Plan is just the beginning of the important work to come.”