Provincetown To Begin Issuing 2025 Summer Parking Permits

February 27, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is notifying residents that it will begin issuing Resident and Visitor Parking Permits for the 2025 warm season on Monday, March 3.

Paid and permitted parking is in effect from May 1 through October 31, seven days a week, holidays included.

Due to expected high demand, residents are encouraged to apply for permits online as early as possible.

Residents can also drop into the Parking Permit Office in the Lower Level of Town Hall for in-person assistance on Monday and Wednesday from 9 am to 3:30 pm and Friday from 9 am to 11:30 am.

Resident permits range from $55 to $150, whereas Visitor permits range from $175 to $350.

Senior residents ages 65 and up are eligible for free permits, which remain active for four years, while contractors and tradespeople are eligible for $20 permits to facilitate work duties.

Applicants must provide a copy of their valid driver’s license and vehicle registration as well as any outstanding taxes, fees, or parking violations.

To apply for a permit, click here.

