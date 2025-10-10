Provincetown to discuss harbor matters at the Second Annual Waterfront Workshop

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is inviting the public and harbor users to the Second Annual Waterfront Workshop on October 22 from 4 to 6 pm at the Town Hall Auditorium.

The open forum is hosted by the Department of Public Works and will discuss topics such as commercial and recreational use of the waterfront, infrastructure, shell fishing, and future plans for the harbor.

The event will serve as a joint meeting between the MacMillan Pier, Harbor, and Shellfish committees, with Department of Public Works Director Jim Vincent, Pier Manager Jamie Demetriou, Harbormaster Pete Whinn, and Shellfish Constable Stephen Wisbauer in attendance.

The event is free and open to all of the public.