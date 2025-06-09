Provincetown to host active shooter training for interested community members

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is partnering with the Business Guild and Chamber of Commerce to host an Active Shooter Prevention and Preparedness training session, presented by the Provincetown Police and members of the FBI on Tuesday, June 17, at 5:30 pm at the Town Hall Auditorium.

Building on enthusiam for last year’s session, the training is designed to impart community members with the knowledge and skills to effectively respond to an active shooter scenario should the need arise.

The training is rooted in the “run, hide, fight” survival methodology.

Town officials state the training is not in response to any specific threat but is a valuable resource for the community.

All are welcome to attend.