Provincetown Welcomes New Town Crier

PROVINCETOWN -The Provincetown Chamber of Commerce has chosen Daniel Gomez Llata as its new Town Crier.

Llata recently served as Provincetown Community Ambassador where he was tasked with providing information to residents on COVID-19 precautions and how to keep safe throughout the pandemic.

He will be taking over for Kenneth Lonergan, who had held the position for 13 years.

Llata has lived in Provincetown with his husband Bill Sullivan since 2006, and has been an active member of the community.

He has served as parade coordinator for the Carnival Parade, a USPS letter carrier, and administrative assistant at the Provincetown Public Pier Corporation to name a few of his many roles.

As Town Crier, he must welcome visitors, promote the Chamber, and take photo ops with visitors while being an ambassador for the town.

“He knows the town particularly well and he will be a great asset for the Chamber and our members,” said Provincetown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Radu Luca.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter