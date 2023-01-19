Provincetown’s Lobster Pot For Sale, Listed at $14 Million

PROVINCETOWN – A landmark restaurant in Provincetown has been put on the market.

The Lobster Pot has been listed for sale at a price of $14 million, according to Weichert. The listing notes that the business is in the top .5% of restaurants in the United States.

A writeup on the waterfront location said the property has been owned by the McNulty family since 1979. The Commercial Street structure was first built back in 1900.

The business, property, land, equipment, brand, and its recognizable neon lobster sign are all included in the sale.

A WBSM article on the listing said the late celebrity food personality Anthony Bourdain once worked as a dishwasher at the establishment.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.