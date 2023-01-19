You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown’s Lobster Pot For Sale, Listed at $14 Million

Provincetown’s Lobster Pot For Sale, Listed at $14 Million

January 19, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – A landmark restaurant in Provincetown has been put on the market.

The Lobster Pot has been listed for sale at a price of $14 million, according to Weichert. The listing notes that the business is in the top .5% of restaurants in the United States. 

A writeup on the waterfront location said the property has been owned by the McNulty family since 1979. The Commercial Street structure was first built back in 1900. 

The business, property, land, equipment, brand, and its recognizable neon lobster sign are all included in the sale. 

A WBSM article on the listing said the late celebrity food personality Anthony Bourdain once worked as a dishwasher at the establishment. 

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 