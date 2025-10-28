Public comment opens regarding proposed amendment of Harwich infrastructure project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HARWICH – A public review and comment period is currently open to discuss an Amendment of the Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Federal Fiscal Year 2026-2030 Transportation Improvement Program through November 10, 2025.

The program is a priority listing of transportation infrastructure projects for the coming years.

Amendment 1 itself would increase program funding for the Safe Routes to School Improvement project at Harwich Elementary School, which would match the updated cost estimate of $3,538,233.

A virtual public meeting on the topic will be held on Monday, November 17 at 1 pm to hear public comments and concerns and vote on the amendment’s potential endorsement.

To submit a comment by email or to join the virtual meeting on November 17, click here.