You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Public comment opens regarding proposed amendment of Harwich infrastructure project

Public comment opens regarding proposed amendment of Harwich infrastructure project

October 28, 2025

Harwich Elementary School.

HARWICH – A public review and comment period is currently open to discuss an Amendment of the Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Federal Fiscal Year 2026-2030 Transportation Improvement Program through November 10, 2025. 

The program is a priority listing of transportation infrastructure projects for the coming years.  

Amendment 1 itself would increase program funding for the Safe Routes to School Improvement project at Harwich Elementary School, which would match the updated cost estimate of $3,538,233. 

A virtual public meeting on the topic will be held on Monday, November 17 at 1 pm to hear public comments and concerns and vote on the amendment’s potential endorsement. 

To submit a comment by email or to join the virtual meeting on November 17, click here. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 