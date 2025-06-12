Public comments accepted for Route 6A study, two Cape Cod towns hosting meetings next week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission is holding public meetings this month for the ongoing Route 6A Transportation Visioning Study.

People are being encouraged to share their experiences using the roadway.

Route 6A is a nationally-designated scenic byway and serves as a vital corridor, but the Cape Cod Commission says it lacks safe and accessible options for walking, biking and other forms of transportation.

The first meeting was held on Wednesday June 11th in Barnstable. Two more meetings are scheduled for next Monday the 16th at Provincetown Town Hall, and on Tuesday the 17th at Brewster Town Hall. Both start at 5 p.m.

A link to leave a comment is available by clicking here.