Public Forum Answering Canal Bridge Project Questions

April 7, 2025

BOURNE – Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Dylan Fernandes will host several info sessions for those looking to learn more about the Sagamore Bridge replacement project starting now.

Residents can hear directly from heads of the project, including Department of Transportation officials.

The first forum will take place at the Mass Maritime Academy at 5:30 PM to 7 PM on April 15. 

“The replacement of the Cape bridges is the largest and most consequential transportation project for our region since the canal was first built over a century ago,” said Senator Fernandes in a statement.

“As we embark on this extensive and much-needed project, it’s essential to me that the residents of our community are informed and have an opportunity for their voices to be heard. I am grateful to MassDOT leadership for agreeing to this open community series.”

Soil sampling and vegetation management has already begun on surrounding roads, and imminent domain letters have gone out to neighboring communities.

Officials said drivers should expect possible delays through the spring.

