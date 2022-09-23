Public Health Grant to Focus on Supporting Seniors

HYANNIS – Barnstable County announced it will receive $200,000 in grant funding to support Cape Cod’s older residents through public health emergencies.

The money will be used for recruiting, hiring, and training public health workers to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will also be used to get ready for future public health issues.

The 26-month grant of Massachusetts American Rescue Plan Act funds will go to the county’s Department of Human Services.

“We’re thrilled to have been awarded this grant and look forward to assisting the region in planning for future public health challenges as they relate to the older adult population,” Director Joseph Pacheco said.

The department plans to address older residents’ public health needs by offering professional advice and policy change to towns and service providers.

Officials said almost half of Barnstable County’s population is age 60 or older.

The public health workforce expansion grant was awarded by the state’s Executive Office of Elder Affairs.

The county’s grant application was supported by local lawmakers.

“Barnstable County’s Department of Human Services has been instrumental in guiding Cape Codders through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cry said.

“I am glad to see that this funding will go to not only alleviating the strain the past two years has put on our local healthcare landscape but also to encourage its growth to ensure that we are adequately prepared in the event of a future public health crisis,” Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said.

