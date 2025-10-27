Public hearing Monday to discuss pesticide reduction bylaws in Wellfleet and Orleans

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

WELLFLEET/ORLEANS – A public hearing with the Massachusetts Legislature’s Joint Committee of Environment and Natural Resources is scheduled today at 1 pm to discuss a pair of Acts being brought forward that would authorize Wellfleet and Orleans to adopt and enact Pesticide Reduction Bylaws.

The acts, Bill H.995 and Bill H.491 were put forth by Fourth District Representative Hadley Luddy and State Senator Julian Cyr and would aim to protect the public and water sources from pesticide related health risks and support sustainable land and building management.

The bills cite scientific research linking pesticides to health risks for humans, animals, and water sources alike, and outline plans to switch to non-chemical methods of pest prevention and least-toxic pesticide use as a last resort.

The public is invited to participate in the hybrid meeting, which will be livestreamed on the General Court website.

To learn more about either bill, click here and here.