Cape Cod Commission Seeking Public Opinion on Transit Issues

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission is inviting the public to share their vision for the Cape’s future transportation infrastructure by taking part in an online survey to help shape the 2024 Regional Transportation Plan.

The plan is the primary vehicle for allocating federal and state funding for transportation needs and will determine the long-term goals for the Cape’s transportation system through 2050.

Residents may use the survey to specify their preferred transportation goals, whether they be an increase in sidewalks and bike paths, commuter rail development, or widespread access to electric vehicle charging stations.

In addition to individual recommendations, groups are also welcome to contact Cape Cod Commission staff to schedule a meeting and present their transportation ideas.

The Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization, which brings together local, regional, state, and federal transportation officials, will update the Regional Transportation Plan this spring.

The survey will remain open until April 19, 2023.

To take the survey or learn more about the plan, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter