Public/Private partnership submits homelessness count to federal agencies

BARNSTABLE – The Cape and Island’s Regional Network on Homelessness, a public/private partnership between Barnstable and relevant agencies, has released the 2025 findings from its Annual Point in Time Count, a federally required audit of the number of people experiencing homelessness in the region.

The count was performed on January 28, per the mandate of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which requires all Continuums of Care to conduct their count during the last ten days of January.

This year’s count of 365 total individuals was a decrease of 203 from the previous year, a reduction largely attributable to the loss of 235 temporary shelter beds over the past year.

“The Point in Time Count is a community-wide effort and serves as a guide in both planning and allocation of resources,” said Joseph Pacheco, Director of Human Services for Barnstable County.

“Annual data collection,” he said, “helps ensure we have a better understanding of the number and demographics of the homeless population and allows us to focus on emerging trends.”

Partnering agencies include Duffy Health Center, Housing Assistance Corporation, and Homeless Prevention Council, among others.

The partnership will submit its findings to congress for an annual homeless assessment.

To view the full report, click here.