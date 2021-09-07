Sandwich to Hold Boardwalk Reconstruction Meeting Thursday

SANDWICH – A public meeting will be held on Thursday, September 9, regarding the Sandwich Boardwalk reconstruction project.

The town’s select board is seeking feedback on multiple facets of the plan, including the new boardwalk’s elevation, materials, and arch. Proposals will be outlined and displayed for residents, and officials will be on hand to answer questions.

The meeting will take place at Sandwich Town Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.