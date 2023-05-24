Public Urged to Report Shark Sightings This Summer

PROVINCETOWN – Following the first great white shark sighting of the season this past weekend off of Provincetown, New England Aquarium scientists are urging the public to report any shark appearances on the Cape and Islands.

Officials with the organization note that from now into the fall, sharks will be returning to the region’s waters to prey on seals.

While they noted that shark attacks on humans are rare, boaters and beach visitors are still reminded to be aware of the potential presence of these animals.

The public is cautioned to avoid waters where seals or schools of fish are present, as well as to remain in more shallow areas that are closer to shorelines.

The Sharktivity app, developed through a collaboration between multiple groups such as the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and the Cape Cod National Seashore, has been identified as a useful tool for shark detection and reporting.

App users join researchers and safety officials to document when and where sharks appear locally, as that information is then relayed to other users.