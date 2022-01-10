Sandwich to Host Bike Trail Expansion Workshop

SANDWICH – Sandwich residents have been invited to a community workshop discussing a potential bike trail segment that would facilitate westward expansion of the Cape Cod Rail Trail.

The meeting at Sand Hill School on January 10 from 6 pm to 7 pm will feature the Sandwich Bikeways and Pedestrian Committee, the Engineering Department and the town’s consultant VHB outlining potential routes between the Cape Cod Canal and Service Road to improve bicycle accessibility, including potentially shared use paths.

The public may ask questions and share comments during the workshop, and an online survey will also be conducted following the event to collect additional input.

Sean Polay, Chairman of the Sandwich Bikeways and Pedestrian Committee, said the bike trail expansion project is almost at full design with funding from the state and involves other ongoing projects involving the full Rail Trail, and will likely go out to bid later this year.

“Our desire as committee is to do that in such a way that it connects to the village, or if for some reason it has to bypass the village, then it has a spur that connects to the village,” said Polay.

“We really see the entirety of the project to be the spine of a bikeway through Sandwich, off of which additional connectivity can be constructed in the future to connect the commercial areas to recreational areas, to municipal facilities and neighborhoods throughout the rest of the town.”

Polay said that a number of challenges face the Service Road to Canal connection, including narrower roads and dense neighborhoods.

According to Polay, in addition to serving as a reliable form of transportation, expanded bikeways in the area would also reduce the number of cars on the road, serve as a safe recreational attraction, and help service nonprofit bike rides and races like the Pan-Mass Challenge.