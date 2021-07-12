Rabies Vaccination to Storm Cape Region

HYANNIS – The state will be taking action to vaccinate local wildlife against a strain of rabies recently discovered on the Cape.

The United States Department of Agriculture is banding together with the Cape Cod and Southeast Massachusetts Rabies Task Force to tackle the issue.

The vaccines will be administered orally through baits distributed throughout the region.

Although not toxic to pets, if encountered, the medicine should be left alone.

If contact with the oral rabies vaccine occurs, the area of contact should be rinsed with warm water and soap, and the Massachusetts Department of Heath should be contacted.

The baits can cause stomach upset if ingested in people or pets.

The baits will be distributed throughout the Cape from July12-23.

Some will be distributed by volunteers on the ground, and others will be distributed through aerial operations.

Low-flying government helicopters will start spreading the medicine on July 13 and continue for about 4 days.

Over 100,000 baits total will be distributed throughout Bourne, Mashpee, Sandwich, Falmouth, Barnstable, Yarmouth, Dennis, Brewster, Harwich, Chatham, and Orleans.