Cape Cod Rabies Vaccine Bait Distribution Resumes

September 2, 2022

BARNSTABLE – Oral rabies vaccine baits will be distributed across Cape Cod once again beginning later in September.

Around 80,000 baits will be distributed on the ground and through the air in towns across Southeastern Massachusetts, including Barnstable, Bourne, Falmouth, Plymouth, Sandwich, and Wareham.

Ground operations will begin on September 12, while helicopters will be flying low in these communities starting on September 13. Parts of Barnstable and Plymouth Counties will have these baits distributed through October 7.

This is a continuation of an effort by state and local stakeholders after the U.S. Department of Agriculture activated a vaccine campaign.

That came following the discovery of Cape Cod’s first raccoon-variant rabies case in more than eight years back in May 2021.

Residents should know that the oral baits are not toxic to pets, but they could result in an upset stomach if ingested.

To learn more, visit the Cape Cod Rabies Task Force’s Facebook page by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


