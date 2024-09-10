Rabies Vaccine Baits To Be Aerially Distributed Today

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod & Southeast Massachusetts Rabies Task Force began distributing oral rabies vaccine baits in Plymouth and along the Cape Cod Canal yesterday as they engage in an effort to prevent the spread of raccoon rabies in the region.

Efforts will ramp up today as baits are aerially distributed by helicopter in Bourne, Sandwich, Falmouth, and Barnstable.

Although baits are not usually harmful to humans or dogs and are typically distributed in areas where wild animals congregate, residents are asked to observe leash laws so that a dose intended for an unvaccinated raccoon is not snatched up by their pet.

In the event of coming into contact with a vaccine bait packet, residents are advised to pick it up using a glove or towel and to throw it into the woods where children or pets cannot find it.

If no suitable area is present, please deposit the bait in a trash receptacle, wash your hands, and notify the Department of Public Health by dialing (617) 983-6800.