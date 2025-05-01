Rabies Vaccine Distribution Starting Next Week

HYANNIS – Distribution of animal rabies vaccines on Cape Cod is scheduled to take place starting on Monday, May 5th.

According to the Cape Cod Rabies Task Force, the baits will be distributed across portions of Barnstable and Plymouth Counties.

In 2021, the first raccoon-variant rabies case was documented on Cape Cod in over eight years, located in Hyannis. The USDA implemented an emergency trap-vaccinate-release campaign throughout the Mid-Cape which captured over 700 raccoons. Coordinated oral bait vaccination efforts have taken place every year since then.

The action plans were as follows: in 2021, from the Cape Cod Canal to Orleans, in 2022 from Lakeville to Harwich and Brewster, and in Bourne, Sandwich, Falmouth, Barnstable, Plymouth, Wareham, Carver, Kingston, Middleboro, Rochester, Marion, and Lakeville. That region was re-baited in 2023 and 2024, and it is once again the target.

The Rabies Task Force says logistical planning is still underway, and it’s not yet known if there will be an aerial support for this mission.

Ground operations are tentatively set to conclude on May 16th.

It is important to note that the baits are not toxic to pets, but may cause an upset stomach if ingested due to the richness of the bait attractant. The public is strictly prohibited from relocating wildlife, to prevent the spread of rabies and other diseases to non-infected areas.