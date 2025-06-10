Rally raising awareness about elder abuse

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands will hold a rally this Thursday on the Hyannis Village Green to raise awareness about elder abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation.

The event, featuring local officials and lawmakers, will include a walk down Main Street ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15.

In 2024 alone, over 2,000 suspected cases were reported in Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

Elder abuse affects 1 in 6 adults over 60 globally and is vastly under-reported—only 1 in 24 cases are estimated to reach authorities.

Guest speakers at the event will include Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois, Vice President of BSA and Security for Seamen’s Bank Brian Anderson, Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr and 2nd Barnstable State Representative Kip Diggs.

The rally will be held on June 12 beginning at 10 am.

More about the Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands can be found here.

The Adult Protective Services hotline for reporting elder abuse is 1-800–922-2275.