Expanded Dennis Senior Center Ready to Reopen

DENNIS – The Dennis Council on Aging has announced two proposed dates to re-open the Dennis Senior Center after the completion of a ten thousand square foot addition to the center.

The Council proposed a “Senior Center Re-Opening” event for Wednesday, September 22 at 10 a.m. to open the Dennis Center for Active Living (DSAL) for returning participants and caregivers.

That event would take place at Golden Age Pals Center in the new facility.

A grand opening and ceremonial ribbon-cutting was also proposed for Tuesday, October 19 at 10 a.m. It would include a ceremonial ribbon-cutting with statements given by town officials and stakeholders.

Activities for the day would include a guided tour of the facility, a photo display exhibit on the history of the project and program demos in the new rooms.

Construction on the DSAL began in late June. It includes office space, exercise studios, six bathrooms, two kitchens and a café bakery.