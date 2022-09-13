Local Businesses Look Back on Summer Season

HYANNIS – It was another busy summer for Cape Cod businesses.

Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse said there were more overcast days in August than July and as a result it felt a little busier.

Converse said that retail establishments on the Cape thrive on cloudy summer days when people don’t typically go to the beach.

“People were visiting local businesses, eating out at restaurants, and also local cultural institutions saw much more traffic in the August month as well,” Converse said.

She did say that ongoing supply chain issues and the Cape’s housing crisis affected businesses this summer.

Converse said that businesses adapted to challenges this summer, even if it meant closing shop more often than they wanted.

“We need people to continue to be patient and continue to be very kind to each other,” she said.

Converse added stores and restaurants are looking forward to the Cape’s fall visitors as well as locals who may return to establishments now the busy summer season is over.

Love Live Local is conducting another study on how money spent at local businesses stays in the community as opposed to dollars spent at chain stores or online outlets.

Converse said this analysis will focus on service providers including bookkeepers, fitness professionals, and printers.

Head to Love Live Local to learn more about local business on Cape Cod.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter