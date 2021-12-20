Several Cape Cod Projects Receiving Restoration Grant Funding

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that the Department of Fish & Games Division of Ecological Restoration is awarding nearly $1 million in grants to 25 Ecological Restoration Projects and partnerships, including several on Cape Cod & the Islands.

$180,472 was awarded to support three state partnerships through a new Regional Restoration Partnerships Program seeking to augment the capacity of local and regional organizations to perform restoration work through financial and technical assistance.

$708,500 was given to nine Priority Ecological Restoration Programs working to rejuvenate threatened rivers and wetland habitat and increase coastal resiliency.

$82,000 was awarded to aid a new Culvert Replacement Training Initiative to replace select culverts throughout the state.

“As the impacts associated with climate change are felt throughout the Commonwealth, our Administration continues to support projects in communities across the state that increase Massachusetts’ climate resilience,” said Baker.

“This ecological restoration work directly aligns with our goals, which will have long lasting benefits within the many regions of the state,” he added.

Projects benefitting the Cape & Islands includes the Mill Brook Headwaters Restoration in Chilmark, The Bayview Cranberry Bog Restoration in Yarmouth, the Frost Fish Creek and Ryder’s Cove Restorations in Chatham, the Upper Bass River Restoration in Yarmouth and Dennis, and the Marstons Mills Cranberry Bog Restoration.

“The benefits of ecological restoration are unquestionable and it has been a privilege to watch the state’s restoration work grown and expand,” said Department of Fish & Game Commission Ronald Amidon.

]“I look forward to seeing all that’s to come from these projects and partnerships.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter