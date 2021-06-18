Red Cross Calls for Donations Amid Blood Shortage

HYANNIS – The American Red Cross is calling on residents to donate blood amid a “severe” shortage of blood.

The Red Cross said that as organ transplants, trauma cases, and elective surgeries rise across the nation, blood inventory drops. They added that donations are necessary in order to ensure that there is enough blood to avoid delays to vital care.

All types of blood are being accepted, but type O donors as well as those donating platelets are especially encouraged to give.

For more information on the American Red Cross’ blood drives, visit their website by clicking here.