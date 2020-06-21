Red Cross Offering Virtual Care For Families Who Have Lost Loved Ones

MEDFORD – The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is launching a Virtual family Assistance center to support families who have lost loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Losing a Loved Ones due to COVID-19 is devastating,” said Holly Grant, Massachusetts Regional Chief Executive Officer.

“Not only have these families experienced the unexpected passing of a loved one, but they are also facing additional challenges caused by this public health emergency. We want them to know that the Red Cross is here to provide compassion and support as they grieve.

The Red Cross has set up a virtual team specially trained mental health, spiritual care and health services volunteers who are:

-Connecting with families over the phone to offer condolences, support and access to resources that may be available.

-Providing support for virtual memorial services for families, including connecting with local faith based community partners.

-Hosting online classes to foster resilience and facilitate coping skills.

-Sharing information and referrals to state and local agencies as well as other community organizations including legal resources for estate, custody, immigration or other issues.