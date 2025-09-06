Regional coalition fighting fishing gear pollution launches group website

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

PROVINCETOWN – Gear Extraction And Response, or GEAR, a regional coalition focused on removing and disposing of fishing gear debris, launched its new team website on Labor Day.

The website, www.gear-hub.org, will provide centralized information about their efforts and act as an educational hub for learning about fishing gear marine debris and the problems it poses.

Fishing gear debris is a hazard for marine wildlife, and a leading cause of deaths among threatened species such as North Atlantic Right Whales.

The coalition, which includes the Center for Coastal Studies Marine Debris & Plastics Program in Provincetown and Net Your Problem based out of New Bedford, as well as the Gulf of Miane Lobster Foundation, Oceans Wide, Blue Ocean Society, and the Rozalia Project, combines the various expertise of each group to pursue solutions.

Together, they have worked with the fishing industry to remove over 150 tons of debris from the marine environment.